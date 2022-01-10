Larry Tucker, 85, of Southern Pines, left us, surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gail; son. Ricky (Elaine); and daughter, Toni (Randy). He is also survived by four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time, but we appreciate your love and support.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, or First Baptist Southern Pines’ music or youth ministries.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
