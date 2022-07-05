Lajuana Sue Hammett DeSpain, 84, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in Dalhart, Texas, on April 4, 1938, to Ural Glen “Toots” and Sara Darnall Hammett. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald DeSpain, of 51 years; her parents, Ural and Sara Hammett, three brothers, Bill, Glen “PeeWee” and Jim Hammett; sister, Bonnie Stroup; and grandson, Levi DeSpain.
Sue is survived by her brother, Ronnie Hammett and his wife, Norma, of Texas; four children, Ben DeSpain and wife, Patty, of Belpre, Ohio, Vickie Israel and husband, Frank, of Southern Pines, Tim DeSpain and wife, Lori, of Pinebluff, and Craig DeSpain, of West End; her twelve grandchildren, Tony Agic, Justin Foil (Gracie), Jake Foil (Jessica), Jon Foil, Doug Vahlenkamp Jr. (Miranda), Joshua Taylor, Emily DeSpain, Sarah DeSpain (Dillon), Noah DeSpain (Mercy), Hope DeSpain, Titus DeSpain and Gideon DeSpain; and six great-grandchildren.
She took pride in being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her spare time, she loved sewing, cooking, crafting on Pinterest, going to yard sales, reading and spending time with her family and friends.
She devoted her entire life to the Lord and to taking care of her family. She will be missed dearly, but her spirit will live on in the wonderful memories of those who loved her.
A celebration of life with COVID consideration will take place Tuesday, July 5, at 10 a.m., at Calvary Memorial Cemetery.
Her family wishes to thank the hospice staff for their care, both at home and at the Hospice House.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, Aberdeen.
