Ksenia A. Manzo

Ksenia Anna Manzo, 18, passed away on July, 7, 2022.
Ksenia was born in Tver, Russia, on Oct. 20, 2003. She grew up in Laurel Hill and Aberdeen.
She graduated Valedictorian from Father Vincent Capadanno High School on May 20, 2022. She was accepted into Central Carolina Community College in the Veterinarian Technician program.
She worked for Carthage Animal Hospital and was part owner of K&K Canine Care, LLC Grooming Spa. She loved animals especially her dog, Willie Manzo, who was in the accident with her. He is fine and safe at home with the family.
Ksenia was a lovely young lady with a cheery disposition and a contagious smile. She had so much love for her family especially her siblings. She loved listening to Taylor Swift and watching Taylor Lautner from the Twilight Series.
Ksenia is survived by her mother, Lee Manzo; her father, Matthew (Kathy) Manzo; her brothers, John (Taylor) Manzo, Robert Manzo (Della Owens), Thomas (Mandy) Manzo; and her sister Maria (Trae) Hill; her grandmother, Diana Manzo; and her grandfather, Robert Maciejewski. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, along with her beloved nephew, Jordan Hill, and her beautiful niece, Parker Olivia Manzo.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, July 10, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. The service will follow at 2 p.m.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
