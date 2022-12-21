Kerry N. Ross, 67, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Duke Medical Pavilion, in Durham.
Kerry was born in Albemarle, on Sept. 9, 1955, to the late Dr. Willis Richard Ross and the late Norma Long Ross.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 2:18 pm
He is survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Vickie Jean Carlsen; sons, Douglas and Philip (wife Michelle); and daughter, Kristen; granddaughter, Hope; sisters-in-law, Jane and Cindy; and nephews, Eric and Alex; nieces, Genevieve, Nikki and Katie. He is also survived by his dogs, Ozzy and Bella.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all three brothers, Richard, Danny and Tommy Ross.
Kerry was born and raised in Albemarle. After completing his bachelor’s degree at UNC Charlotte, he proudly served his country as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. After retiring from the Navy, he excelled as a pharmaceutical representative for almost two decades, consistently achieving all-star sales achievements while raising his son, Douglas, in Bakersfield, Calif.
He met and married the love of his life, Vickie, in 2003, and welcomed her and her two children, Kristen and Philip, into the family. Over the next 20 years, he would find his true calling and graduated with his master’s degree in social work from UNC Pembroke and pursued his second career in the field of social work.
Kerry was a man who always demonstrated his love and affection for friends and family through service. This could be observed through his many years as a 32nd degree Master Mason and Shriner, his volunteer work with hospice services at Liberty, and even as Vickie’s race manager when she began running half marathons. He enjoyed a strong cup of coffee, a black and white Western, and a good nap.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan.28, at 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
