Kermit N. Burgess

Kermit Nelson Burgess, 83, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Mr. Burgess was born Feb. 16, 1939, in Norwood, to Irenus and Elizabeth Lambert Burgess. He was raised in Robbins.
Kermit Nelson Burgess, 83, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Mr. Burgess was born Feb. 16, 1939, in Norwood, to Irenus and Elizabeth Lambert Burgess. He was raised in Robbins.
Mr. Burgess joined the United States Army and became a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division Angels. He saw battle in Beirut, Lebanon, and upon his discharge in 1963, he swore to never jump out of a perfectly operable airplane ever again. As a civilian, Kermit completed his carpentry apprenticeship and began a long career in construction.
With Capeletti Brothers, a major highway and bridge contractor in Miami, Fla., he mastered the intricacies of working with concrete and took pride in his Golden Glades interchange project. Those skills would take Kermit to Vietnam, where he oversaw the construction of roads and airports for the RMK-BRJ consortium and the United States Navy. In 1972, he returned to North Carolina and joined Myrick Construction in Biscoe, managing projects throughout the Carolinas. He found particular gratification in his role building the new North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, opening in 1980.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Burgess; children, Debra Visco and husband, Louis, Keith Burgess and wife, Sandra, Kevin Burgess and wife, Melanie, and Denise Gutschmit and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Brooke Burgess, Brett Burgess, Matthew Gutschmit, Lillian Gutschmit and Alan Gutschmit; sister, Charity Comer; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Kermit was preceded in death by brothers, Bethel, Kenneth, Kurby, and Kelly Burgess; and sisters, Juril Parker, Fauline McDonald, Rebecca “Dolly” Burgess, Margie Davis, Martha Nichols and Malinda Hussey.
In honor of Kermit, a celebration of life and family will be held later this fall. Memorials made in his memory are welcomed by the North Carolina Zoo Society, Attn: Lisa Smith, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC 27205.
Phillips Funeral Home in Star is assisting the Burgess family.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.