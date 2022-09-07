Kent M. Wilhelm

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Kent “Ken” Maynard Wilhelm, 85, of Pinehurst, who entered eternal life on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Ken was born on Dec. 2, 1936, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Fredrick George and Mable Marie Wilhelm. He had an influential career in finance with Chrysler for over 35 years in Detroit, before retiring to Pinehurst at the young age of 53. He was a man of service and volunteered for many years for the Red Cross and the local hospital, FirstHealth Moore Regional, where lifting spirits was his specialty. He was a generous soul, a passionate golfer, had a love for genealogy, and was quite the accomplished traveler, visiting over 20 countries with his loving wife, Darlene.
Ken never met a stranger by the way he made friends anywhere he went. He had a love for sports, and you could find him cheering on the Michigan State Spartans and the University of Alabama.
Ken will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Elaine Broden and Robert Wilhelm.
His spirit is carried on by his wife of 64 years, Darlene Wilhelm; three children, Dawn Pschak (Jeff), Linda Zampa (Jeff) and Kent Frederick Wilhelm (Lauren); nine grandchildren, Kendall, Kyle and Connor Pschak, Madison, Hailey and Mackenzie Zampa, Brendan, Shane and Kaitlyn Wilhelm; and an extended family of relatives and friends.
Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Ken’s life in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate.
A celebration of Ken’s life will take place at a later date. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. For all who knew him his memory will be a blessing.
