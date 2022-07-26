Kenneth S. Fitzgerald

Kenneth Sean Fitzgerald, 45, passed away quietly on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Kenny fell ill suddenly after trying to deal with some issues in his life.
He is survived by his parents, Ken and Ruth Fitzgerald, of Pinehurst; sisters, Robin Cooper, of Sanford, and Heather Chandler, of Punta Gorda, Fla.; children, Kayla and Petyton Fitzgerald, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Kenny obtained a Master of Business degree from N. Kentucky University, and worked as a financial advisor in Cincinnati, Ohio, for many years. Kenny moved to Pinehurst in April 2019,.
In September, Kenny moved to Arizona to work in maintenance at TPC Champion Course in Scottsdale, Ariz. His goal was to be involved in gold in as many ways as he could.
Kenny enjoying hanging out with friends and family, hiking, golf, karaoke singing, biking, and to enjoy all of God’s creation. He was such a joy to be around and a valued member of the family. We loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10:30 a.m., at Pinehurst Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Eckstein Center, Hospice of the Valley, 9808 N. 95th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85258; or Moore County Gideons, P. O. Box 448, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
