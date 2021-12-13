Kenneth K. Cameron

Kenneth Kelly “Ace” Cameron, 65, of Sanford, passed away of heart failure in the early morning hours on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Duke Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. Heaven gained a kind, generous loving angel.
He was born in Lee County on Jan. 2, 1956, to Lucille Cameron Cameron and the late James Elton Cameron. He was a 1974 graduate of Sanford Central High School and went on to attend East Carolina University, where he studied nutrition, dietetics and food Management. He was a member of Phi Tau fraternity. He was a die hard Pirate fan and was known for his zany purple and gold outfits.
For 53 years he worked in the family business, Godfrey Body Shop, becoming the owner in 1997. He was a member of Pocket Fire Department for 30 years, where he served in many positions including president for 20 years.
Ken was a member of Sanford Elks Lodge for 35 years and a deacon at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Most mornings you could find Ken at his local diner of choice, Wengers, enjoying both food and fellowship. He was well known for his honesty, generosity and willingness to help anyone in need.
He was a devoted family man who loved his wife and girls more than life itself, and he was loved and respected by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Combs Cameron; his daughters, Whitney Cameron Cope (Christian), of Mechanicsville, Va., and Kenleigh Cameron Stafford (Rhett), of Summerville, SC; special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Ken was a special Pop Pop to his four grandchildren, Cameron Belle Cope, Christian Lee Cope, Charles Paxton Stafford and Kennedy Rose Stafford. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Asa.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church of Sanford on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brad Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Buffalo Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the colonnade of the church on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 1-2 p.m.
Please consider donations to American Heart Association, 3131 RDU Center Drive, Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560 and/or Lee County Burned Children’s Fund, 2668 Steelbridge Road, Sanford, NC 27330.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, of Sanford. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
