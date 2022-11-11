Kelly J. Patterson

Kelly Jean Rogers Patterson, 60, passed away peacefully at her home, in Carthage, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, after courageously battling cancer.
Born in Carter County, Ky., on Nov. 20, 1961, Kelly was one of three girls to the late Harmie and Martha Houck Rogers. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Kelly graduated from Morehead State University, with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy. She was an accomplished certified public accountant and worked as finance director for Sandhills Center in West End, where she admired her coworkers and loved her job. A special thank you to all of her coworkers who donated their time, thoughts and prayers, and the hospice team who cared for Kelly in her final days. Aside from her passion for her work she enjoyed spending time cuddled up on the couch with her dogs and seeing her family. She is survived by her husband of almost 22 years, Nelson Lee Patterson; children, Mark Patterson and wife, Aime, of Cameron, Stephen Patterson, of Sarasota, Fla., Bethany Davidson and husband, Shannon, of Robbins, Matthew Patterson and wife, Jessica, of Broadway, David Collins, of Leland, Michaela Emery and husband, Eric, of Leland; two sisters, Linda Thomas and husband, Leo, of Ohio, Freda Vincent and husband, Vernon, of Tampa, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Kelly loved to travel with her family and everywhere she went she made it an adventure filled with memories to last a lifetime. In the last few years, she achieved a lifelong dream of owning a beach house in Carolina Beach. She filled her weekdays with her loving husband, Nelson, and her weekends with her grandchildren on the beach with the sand between her toes.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m., at Putnam Friends Church, with Pastor James Brewer officiating and Pastor Ralph Smith providing music. The family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m., at Putnam Friends Church. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery.
