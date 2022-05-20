Kathy B. Holderfield

Kathy Blevins Holderfield, 68, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022.
Kathy was born in Jefferson, to the late Thelmus and Kathleen Blevins, and always considered herself a mountain girl. Kathy’s love was being with her family, especially outings involving her children and grandchildren.
She met her husband, Tom, in 1975, in Raleigh, while working at Wachovia Bank in computer operations. They married in 1976. They moved to Southern Pines in 1986 to start Pinehurst Toyota, where Kathy was customer relations director. She was very active in her community as well as her children’s PTAs and athletic teams. Kathy coached cheerleading squads at Farm Life, New Century Middle, Union Pines High School, as well as Pinehurst High School, with both high schools squads producing several High School All-Americans that included daughter, Suzanne.
Kathy is survived by Tom Holderfield, her husband of 45-plus years; children, Chad Holderfield (Julia), Casey Holderfield (Ashley) and Suzanne Strayhorn (Andy); and five beautiful grandchildren, George, Harker, Evelyn, Reese and Willow. Also surviving are her sister and best friend, Diane Elliott (Mike) brother; brother-in-law, Mike Holderfield (Linden); sister-in-law, Mary Holderfield; six nieces, two nephews and numerous cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Per Kathy’s request, a family service is planned at a later date in Jefferson.
The family expresses their gratitude for the many extensions of condolences, love and appreciation of Kathy.
