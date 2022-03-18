Kathryn Stewart Bowman, 97, of Aberdeen, died surrounded by family on Thursday, March 16, 2022.
Kathryn was born in Maxton, on Aug. 13, 1924. After finishing her education, she worked as an executive assistant at the Laurinburg-Maxton Army Air Base. She married Hugh Edgar Bowman II, on Dec. 22, 1948. They shared a love of music, books, dancing and family. Hugh and Kathryn instilled these values in their five children.
Kathryn was predeceased by Hugh, her husband of 67 years. She is survived by her five children,
seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A visitation service will be held at Boles Funeral Home, of Southern Pines, for family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 25. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26, at Page Memorial United Methodist Church, in Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery.
In addition to flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Stewartville Cemetery Association, c/o Chandler Stewart, 1044 Seven Lakes N., West End, NC 27376.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
