Kathryn P. Lewis

Kathryn Paton Lewis, 88, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Southern Pines. Kitty Rose was born Sept. 22, 1933, in Fayetteville, the youngest daughter of Lucille Culbreth and Noel Edward Paton.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Oliver Lewis, of Southern Pines; her daughters, Lucile de Savary, of London, England, Kathryn Granoff, of Naples, Fla., Noel Amaral, of Elk Creek, Va.; five grandchildren, Tara Eddowes, Amber Symondson, Savannah de Savary, Samuel Granoff and Kathryn Amaral; and one great-granddaughter, Siena Symondson.
Kit had a bright and energetic personality, and her enthusiasm was contagious to all around her. She touched many lives with her generosity and kindness.
Throughout her career, Kit was a creative interior designer whose love for houses led her into real estate, where she thrived and excelled.
Kit was an avid reader, a keen gardener, a lover of animals and nature. With Jimmy, her beloved husband of 30 years, she enjoyed a lifetime of dancing, both of them were big fans of beach music.
But her abiding passion was for exercise in all its forms, from cycling to swimming to running to Pilates, there was no limit to her energies. When she was 65, Kit hiked across England with Jimmy. They covered 190 miles in 13 days, coast to coast, stopping in bed and breakfasts each night.
She often could be seen walking with her precious, Jerry, a beautiful, long haired chihuahua, who was also the love of her life, around Belle Meade where she and Jimmy lived.
Kit will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
At her request, no funeral service will be held.
There will be a family celebration of her life at a later date.
She asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be sent to the Moore Humane Society.
