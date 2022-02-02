Kathleen P. Salasko

Kathleen Patricia Salasko, 80, of Pinehurst, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Kathleen was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Feb. 12, 1941. She was the daughter of Shamus O’Hare and Patricia Mullen O’Hare. Upon graduation from Thorpe Secretarial School ,she served as a secretary for the corporate headquarters of Johnson & Johnson Corporation for eight years before marriage.
She was an avid golfer as a member of the Cooper Hill Golf Club, in New Jersey, and Carolina Trace Golf Club in Sanford. She was a devout Catholic, caring and compassionate wife, mother of three children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Kathleen is survived by her brother, Shamus O’Hare; her two sons, John Salasko and Robert Salasko; one daughter, Justine Fox; three in-laws, Eric Fox, Brenda Salasko and Maria Salasko; seven grandchildren, Jared Salasko, Noelle Salasko, Robert-Michael Salasko, Spencer Fox, Kerri Fox, Elizabeth Fox and Annie Fox; and one great-grandchild, Teagan Fox.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 54 years, Robert Calvin Salasko; sister, Sheila Gonzales; and brother, Jack O’Hare.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m., at the Quail Haven Clubhouse Living Room, 155 Blake Blvd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
