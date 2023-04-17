Kathleen P. Cawley

Kathleen Patricia Gerrity Cawley (“Patt Cawley”) passed peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, John Thomas Cawley; and sons, Thomas Cawley and Edward Cawley. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Gerrity; sister, Ellen Gerrit; cousin, Anne Halligan; and granddaughters, Grace Cawley and Ava Cawley.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen Cawley; her sister, Mary Togher; and her brother, John Gerrity.
Kathleen “Patt” Cawley was born on March 6, 1944, in Liverpool, England, to Edward “Ned” Gerrity and Ellen Munnelly Gerrity. Although born in England, hers was a fiercely Irish Catholic family with deep Irish roots and pride. When they came “over the Pond,” they moved first to Casanova Street in the Bronx, N.Y., and later to Whitestone in Queens, N.Y. Patt was an excellent student in school and finished second in her high school, Preston High School, in the Bronx, N.Y. Early jobs included working for Phillip Morris and William Esty Advertising.
She married the love of her life, John “Tom” Cawley, on Nov. 5, 1966. It was no coincidence that Tom was from an Irish Catholic family. They lived in the Bronx, N.Y., until 1972, and then moved upstate to Wappingers Falls, N.Y. It was an idyllic home on a cul-de-sac and the name of the road was Ireland Avenue. They loved their “country home and country life.” Patt and Tom hosted the Christmas celebration for the extended family for many years, where there was a large family meal and the traditional singing of songs (especially the “Twelve Days of Christmas”).
Patt was a true Irish lass. She took a few trips over the years to Ireland. She took her family down to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City every year for many years. She loved Irish music and could do a mean hornpipe at family events.
She was truly a servant to the Catholic church. She volunteered her time and was a Eucharistic minister for the church. She believed deeply in her faith.
Patt saw all three of her kids to high school before returning to the work force and a successful career with IBM, in East Fishkill, N.Y. Always a scholar, she returned to school for her associate degree, earning all A’s and dean’s list for her degree.
Patt and Tom were able to retire early and moved to Pinehurst in 1996. Patt became very involved with Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a volunteer for the community as well – working local elections and national elections as a volunteer. She also dedicated her time to visiting friends and community members in assisted living facilities and memory care units where she brought communion to Catholic residents. Patt always stayed busy; she was a shaker and a mover. She loved her granddaughters, Ava and Grace Cawley, and couldn’t get enough of them. She enjoyed her time in Pinehurst immensely and lived life to the fullest with Tom. They traveled, visited family and took many road trips together for as long as they were able. Patt was the matriarch of the Cawley family, and she will be missed by her all her extended family – may she rest in eternal peace.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675; or to a local hospice of your choice.
