Kathleen G. Priest

Kathleen George Priest, 85, of Carthage, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Peak Resources/Pinelake Assisted Living, in Carthage. She is finally reunited with the love of her life, Richard Priest, whose untimely passing occurred just sixteen years after they married.
Kathleen was born Jan. 31, 1936, in Hamlet, to the late Lewis and Annie Frye George. Kathleen was a long-time resident of Carthage. She worked as the manager of housekeeping for Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, retiring after 38 years.
She is survived by her son, Rick Priest; daughters, Kathy Cardona and Amanda “Mandy” Blackburn (Ray); grandchildren, Ashley Love (Jason), Justin Blackburn (Lauren) and Jordan Blackburn; great-grandchildren, Aiden Blackburn and Barrett Blackburn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis, Alberta and Jack George.
A graveside service is planned Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m., at Priest Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2792 Old River Road, Carthage, NC 28327. Due to COVID, attendees are respectfully requested to wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks in Kathleen’s honor that you make a donation to her favorite cause, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org.
The family would like to thank the staff at both Peak Resources/Pinelake Assisted Living and Carthage Fire Department for their excellent care.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
