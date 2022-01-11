Kathleen G. Priest

Kathleen George Priest, 85, of Carthage, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Peak Resources/Pinelake Assisted Living, in Carthage. She is finally reunited with the love of her life, Richard Priest, whose untimely passing occurred just sixteen years after they married.   

Kathleen was born Jan. 31, 1936, in Hamlet, to the late Lewis and Annie Frye George. Kathleen was a long-time resident of Carthage. She worked as the manager of housekeeping for Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, retiring after 38 years.

She is survived by her son, Rick Priest; daughters, Kathy Cardona and Amanda “Mandy” Blackburn (Ray); grandchildren, Ashley Love (Jason), Justin Blackburn (Lauren) and Jordan Blackburn; great-grandchildren, Aiden Blackburn and Barrett Blackburn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis, Alberta and Jack George.

A graveside service is planned Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m., at Priest Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2792 Old River Road, Carthage, NC 28327. Due to COVID, attendees are respectfully requested to wear a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks in Kathleen’s honor that you make a donation to her favorite cause, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org.

The family would like to thank the staff at both Peak Resources/Pinelake Assisted Living and Carthage Fire Department for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be left at:  www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days