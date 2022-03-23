Kathleen G. Bonadies

Kathleen Graper Bonadies died Monday, March 14, 2022. Kathleen was born Jan. 20, 1928, in Princeton, Ind., to Fred and Greeba Graper, into a family of one sister and two brothers.

Kathleen, a nurse cadet, graduated from Washington University School of Nursing, St. Louis, in 1948. Post graduation she remained working at Barnes Hospital for six months, before she and three friends moved to California to work in a hospital there.

In January 1951 she was inducted into the Navy Nurse Corps and was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Base. In June 1951 she was transferred to Mare Island Naval Hospital in Vallejo, Calif., where she met Lt. Daniel Bonadies, a Naval medical officer. Following a whirlwind courtship, they were married on Dec. 7, 1951.

She was honorably discharged from the Navy in September 1952. They returned to Hartford, Conn., in 1953, where Daniel set up his dental practice and they raised a family. They remained in Connecticut until 1986, when they moved to Pinehurst, upon Daniel’s retirement.

In Pinehurst, Kathleen was a hospice patient volunteer and a literary volunteer with second graders at Southern Pines Primary. She was an active member of the Pinehurst Ladies Golf Group, PEO Chapter BS and several bridge groups. In her later years Kathleen relocated to Richmond, Va., to be closer to her son, Stephen.

Kathleen is survived by three children, Michael and Anne ,of Leonia, N.J., Stephen and Jamie, of Richmond, Va., and Laura and Casey, of Oak Park, Ill.; three grandsons, Nick, Joe and Tony; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Nora; and her “adopted” grandchildren, Jake and Kelly Green, of Pinehurst, and their children, Marc, Ethan and Aaron.

Kathleen will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery with her loving husband of 61 years, Daniel.

'It’s not our decision to end our lives. It’s our acceptance of God’s decision to let our lives end.' In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to FirstHealth Hospice, Pinehurst, or Given Memorial Library, Pinehurst.

