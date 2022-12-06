Kathleen B. LeGrand

On Monday morning, Dec. 5, 2022, Kathleen Brown LeGrand, 88, ended her earthly journey. While in the arms of her husband, Kathleen sweetly and peacefully left him to continue her eternal and heavenly journey into the arms of Jesus.
Born Jan. 14, 1934, Kathleen was the youngest child of James Wesley Brown and Katie Lee Garner Brown. She graduated with the Class of 1952 from Elise High School, in Robbins. She married Edward Horace LeGrand, of Columbia, S.C., 70 years ago (on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1952).
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Charles Daniel Brown, Elsie Elbert Brown, Swanie Ellen Cockman, Annie Lee Williams Spinks, James Nealie Brown and Pauline Elizabeth LeGrand.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Horace LeGrand; her son, Keith LeGrand (Gala); her grandchildren, Brandon Keith LeGrand (Kelli) and Kara LeGrand Beaman (Alan); and her great-grandchildren, Brantson LeGrand, Karli LeGrand, Eli Beaman and Jacob Beaman.
Living in Moore County most of her life, Kathleen was the matriarch of the family and the community. She was depended on to have true and accurate answers to every possible bit of family tree trivia. She shared her knowledge of the history of her community, her relatives and friends of whom she connected with all of her life. She was a homemaker. She thoroughly enjoyed baking homemade pound cakes, cooking meals for the family and canning seasonal fruits and vegetables. She was an accomplished quilt maker and crafter.
She carefully used her hands to show her love. She remained busy and in the most helpful ways. She always had a project going, which revolved around doing for others. Kathleen will always be remembered as a faithful member and the pianist of Rock Hill Friends Church for over 65 years. She touched many lives by opening her home and giving private piano lessons.
“A life is like a song we write - in our own tone and key.
Each life we touch reflects a note, that forms the melody.
We choose the theme and chorus, of the song to bear our name,
And each will have a special sound, no two can be the same.
So when someone we love departs, in memory we find –
Their song plays on within the hearts … of those they leave behind.”
Visitation will be at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Rock Hill Friends Church, in Eagle Springs. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Rev. David Roudabush officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Rock Hill Friends Church Building Fund, 148 Rock Hill Church Road, Eagle Springs, NC 27242.
