Katherine H. Chermak

Katherine Hansen Chermak,64, of Jackson Springs, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.

She was born July 16, 1957, in Hammond, Ind., a daughter of Jackie Hansen and the late Thomas Hansen. After graduation she worked as an oral surgeon technician for many years, she then retired as the church secretary at Lowell Church of Christ.

She enjoyed the beach, her husband and her children. However, her move to North Carolina a few a years ago gave her a lot of time with her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the most beautiful thing to see in her eyes. Some of her favorite times were watching the grandchildren play from her porch, and letting them beat her at playing board games. She also loved reading, walking on the beach with her husband and family. Her family meant everything to her: She was always planning her next trip to Florida or Indiana to see her mom and siblings. Kathie was also deeply rooted in her Christian walk. She loved the Lord and loved being outside in his creation.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Hansen; and brother, Terry Hansen.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Larry Chermak, of Jackson Springs; her children, Nicole Stiener and husband, Andrew, of Southern Pines, and Josh Chermak and wife, Abigail, of Rockingham; grandchildren, Liam, Jameson and Marshall Stiener; also Tyler and Chandler Sinclair, Cailey and Chansen Chermak; her mother, Jackie Hansen; sister, Kelleen Richardson; brothers, Tom, Tim and Tracy Hansen.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Watson-King Funeral Home, in Rockingham. Funeral services will be conducted at a later date in Highland, Ind.

Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Chermak family.

