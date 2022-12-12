Karin Zoanelli, (nee Redlich), 87, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at her home on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Born in Hamburg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Hertha Redlich. Karin grew up in Hamburg, and was an avid figure skater in her teenage years. As a young woman, she worked as a journalist for United Press International.
She met her husband, Bruno, while vacationing in Italy. They were married in Bermuda, where they lived until 1967, when they immigrated to the United States, eventually settling in Kensington, Md.
Her love for North Carolina undoubtedly motivated her and Bruno’s move to Pinehurst for retirement, where she enjoyed a slower pace. Most days she could be found enjoying a meal with friends or helping at her church. Even as her health issues progressed and forced her to slow down, she could always be found on Bruno’s arm surrounded by friends.
Karin and Bruno were married for 59 years.
She is survived by their daughter, Barbara (Zoanelli) Vitarelli and husband, Robert Vitarelli, of Rockville, Md.; and her grandchildren, Ariana Vitarelli Allen and husband, Eric Allen, of Roanoke, Texas, and Daniela Vitarelli of Skerries, Ireland.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Southern Pines, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 175 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387
