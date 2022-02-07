Karen Q. Howell

Karen “Corky” Q. Howell, 74, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Born in St. Louis, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Katherine and Clare Qually. Corky was raised in Clayton, Mo.. and graduated from Clayton High School. In adolescence, she enjoyed several sports, and she became an avid golfer later in life. Corky earned a master's degree in women’s studies at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Corky was a steadfast advocate for women’s rights. The subject of her master’s thesis was implementation of the Women’s Equal Rights Amendment approved by the U.S. Congress in 1972. She was employed for several years at the Bureau of Social Science Research in Washington, D.C.

Corky was the wife of James “Buddy” Howell. She was the mother of Megan H. Perrault; and she was the sister of Steve Qually. Many friends say they most remember her kindness and her smile.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Community Presbyterian Church, Pinehurst, on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to “Outreach to Youth at Risk,” Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days