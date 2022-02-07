Karen Q. Howell

Karen “Corky” Q. Howell, 74, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Born in St. Louis, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Katherine and Clare Qually. Corky was raised in Clayton, Mo.. and graduated from Clayton High School. In adolescence, she enjoyed several sports, and she became an avid golfer later in life. Corky earned a master's degree in women’s studies at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Corky was a steadfast advocate for women’s rights. The subject of her master’s thesis was implementation of the Women’s Equal Rights Amendment approved by the U.S. Congress in 1972. She was employed for several years at the Bureau of Social Science Research in Washington, D.C.
Corky was the wife of James “Buddy” Howell. She was the mother of Megan H. Perrault; and she was the sister of Steve Qually. Many friends say they most remember her kindness and her smile.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Community Presbyterian Church, Pinehurst, on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to “Outreach to Youth at Risk,” Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
