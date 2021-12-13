Karen Henley, 62, of High Falls, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, at High Falls United Methodist Church, in Robbins, with Rev. Tom Hallberg officiating. The family will have a memorial service at Tyson’s Creek Baptist Church at a later date.
Karen was a native of Moore County and a longtime resident of High Falls. She retired from the Moore County Public Schools where she taught at Highfalls Elementary School.
She dearly loved the Lord and her family. She also loved her church family at Tyson’s Creek Baptist Church where she was a member.
Karen had a passion for working in her flowers and in her father’s garden. She loved traveling with her husband and family, loved the outdoors and loved to dance.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Henley, of the home; sons, Jonathan Henley, of Florence, S.C., Stephen Henley, of Chapel Hill; her parents, Elmer and Virginia Brewer Seawell, of High Falls; sister, Tina Seawell, of High Falls; brothers, Mark Seawell and wife, Lisa, of High Falls, Andrew Seawell and wife, Ping, of Trinity, Matthew Seawell and wife, Heather, of Robbins.
Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Ramseur. Memorials may be made to High Falls United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12, High Falls, NC 27259 or to Tyson’s Creek Baptist Church Youth Group, 10981 Siler City Glendon Road, Bear Creek, NC 27207.
