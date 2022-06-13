Jesus came and carried Karan Twyman her to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 12, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
Karan Christian Twyman, 80, of Pinehurst, was born in Quebec, Canada, on Nov. 4, 1941. She was the daughter of the late George and Madelyn Jean MacLean Poulter. Karan was a loving and caring wife, mother, "Mimi,” sister and friend.
She was a devoted Christian and loved to travel listening to different gospel songs around the United States. She also enjoyed taking drives through the country with the top down in "Bella" her BMW, puzzles, knitting and baking, especially all kinds of cookies around the holidays.
Left to cherish her loving memory, her husband of 60 years, William "Bill" Twyman; her children, Drenna Twyman, Tamala (Glen) Davenport and Steven (Laura) Twyman; grandchildren, Kaylee (Cody) Varner, Eren and Skylar (Taylor) Davenport; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Varner, all of North Carolina; sister, Barbara Giles; two nephews, Troy and Terrance Giles; one niece, Angie (Wendell) John-Baptiste, all of Canada; and many other loving family members.
Per Karan's wishes, there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solid Rock Community Church Youth and Missions Fund, 989 White Hill Road, Sanford, NC 27332.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude of thanks to the wonderful staff at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care for all the care, love and support during this difficult time.
