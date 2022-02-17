Jung U. Letizia

Jung Yul (Jerri) Letizia passed away peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
She was born in Osaka, Japan, in 1934, during the Japanese occupation of Korea. One of three Korean children, she survived the Allied bombings of the Japanese military factories where her parents worked. She fled back to her home in Korea at the end of World War II, only to endure another war in which she lost her older brother. After the Korean War, she worked in Seoul, Korea, and met her future husband, SP5 Henry Letizia, a service member in the U.S. Army. They married in 1959, and lived in South Korea and West Germany. When her spouse had his final deployment to Fort Dix, N.J., she settled in nearby Long Branch.
In New Jersey, she worked in the family restaurant business that her spouse founded after retiring from the military. They both retired in 1989, and later moved to the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, but she became bored and went back to work for the local school district. Her spouse died unexpectedly, in 1999, and in 2005 she moved to Pinehurst, to enjoy time with her grandchildren.
Those who knew her best will never forget her giving, strong heart, willingness to help, and most especially, her joy in cooking for others.
Surviving her are three children, David Letizia, Michael Letizia and his wife, Donna Letizia, Dr. Kathleen Letizia and her spouse, Mark Spain; two grandchildren, Emily and Ethan Spain; and many cousins in South Korea.
The family thanks the FirstHealth Hospice House staff for their compassion in their mother’s final days and the FirstHealth ICU and ER staff for their extraordinary care. The family also thanks Dr. Bobby Maynor, his nurse Treva McKenzie, Lara Campagna PA-C, Dr. Steven Kent and the rest of the staff at the Pinehurst Medical Clinic for 17 years of good health.
In place of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.