June L. Greeson

June Long Greeson, 97, of Southern Pines, died peacefully Monday, March 27, 2023, at Terra Bella Assisted Living, where she lived for the last four and half years.
She was born in Burlington on June 10, 1925, to the late Robert Kerr Long and Elizabeth Stuckey Long. After her father died at an early age, her mother married Clarence R. Ingle, who was a special stepfather and grandfather.
June Graduated from Gibsonville High School and attended Burlington Business College and Guilford College. She worked as an administrative assistant at Fayetteville City and Fort Bragg schools. She was also on the staff of the House of Representatives for the North Carolina General Assembly.
During her lifetime she was active in her church serving as circle chairman, youth adviser, and a leader of Brownies and Cub Scouts. She had been a member of several garden clubs, the Christian Women's Club, Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the Red Hats Society at Pinehurst Trace prior to moving to Terra Bella Assisted Living in Southern Pines.
She and her husband, the late Carl M. Greeson, grew up together in Whitsett and were married in Springwood Presbyterian Church. Upon their move from Raleigh in 1983, she became a member of Highlands Presbyterian Church and, later, Brownson Memorial.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her, son Carl M. Greeson Jr.; and her sister, Shirley Ingle Younger.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Greeson Cole and husband, Benny, of Carthage; sisters, Reva Long Hudson, Jeanette Ingle Scott, Linda Ingle Gerringer; grandchildren, Leigh Cole, Adam Greeson, Carly Greeson; great-grandchildren Ben, Jacob and Ava Davis, and Adrian Gonzalez.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday, April 3, at Springwood Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Springwood Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 5, Whitsett, NC 27377; or Amedisys Hospice Care, 56 Three Hunts Dr., Building No. 3, Pembroke, NC 28372.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the family.
