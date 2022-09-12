June J. Thompson

June Jones Thompson, 78, of Pinehurst, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Southern Pines. June was born in Cleveland, Tenn., on July 23, 1944, to J.R. Jones and Helen Queen Jones.
June is survived by her husband, Rex Gordon Thompson Jr.; daughters, Lisa Scott (Scottie), of Whispering Pines, Nikki Powers (Matthew), of Southern Pines; grandchildren, Brittni, Jordan, Emory and Rowan; two great-grandchildren; brother, J.R. Jones, of Salisbury, Md.; Jackie Tilghman, of Salisbury, Md., and Janice Morris of Pittsville, Md.
June was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jeannette Lilley and Judy Brown.
June was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, genealogy and spending time with family most of all. She taught us kindness, gratefulness, gentleness and sacrificial love for others.
Over the years she volunteered for numerous organizations including, American Lung Association, American Red Cross and SPUMC Food Pantry. She was a member and past officer of the Alfred Moore Chapter of the DAR, Suzanna Wesley Women’s Circle and Southern Pines United Methodist Church.
A celebration of life will be held at Southern Pines United Methodist Church on Friday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Tommy Sweeley officiating. The family will hold a private burial following the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, or Southern Pines United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
