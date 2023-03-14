Juliette H. Boisvert

Juliette Hardin Boisvert, 72, of Rougemont, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Hock Family Pavilion, in Durham.
She was born Jan. 31, 1951, in Lumberton, to the late Steamon and Berlie Mae Brewington Hardin.
Juliette graduated from Magnolia High School, in Lumberton. After a short term in nursing school, she worked for the state of North Carolina as a travel guide and, later, as a school teacher and entrepreneur.
She attended Durham Memorial Baptist Church, in Durham, and, later, Berry's Grove Baptist Church, in Timberlake. She enjoyed music, needlepoint embroidery, and many outdoor activities, including gardening, fishing and golf. Above all, she loved spending quality time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Ronald “Ron” Boisvert; children, Danielle Boisvert (Matt Holdren), Byron Boisvert, Ron Boisvert II, Deanne Boisvert, Lisa Boisvert and Janine Wilson (Tommy); grandchildren, Trey Boisvert and Josh Boisvert. She is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Smith (Harold), Barry Harding and Billy Hardin; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Laura Harding-Jones (Nathan), and their children, Cole Harding and Landon Jones, who were an integral part of Juliette’s care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ronald Hardin, Alice “Faye” Mercer, Steamon “Jr” Hardin II and Demetrice Kellum.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 20, at 1:30 p.m., at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd., Spring Lake, NC 28390.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Juliette’s name should be directed to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering at www.anniearmstrong.com/your-gifts-at-work or a personal charity of choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneral.com or www.bolesbiggs.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
