Julie B. Fogleman

Julie Brewer Fogleman was born Sept. 8, 1950, in Portsmouth, Va., daughter of the late Hugh Brewer Jr. and Pearl Eleanor Johnston Brewer. She attended Sanford Central High School and studied at Central Carolina Community College, and at College of Alameda, Calif. Earning her RN-BSN degree from UNC-Pembroke, Julie had a long, distinguished career caring for others with Scotland County Health Department and with Scotland Healthcare System.
Julie was a proud veteran who served in the United States Navy, stationed in San Francisco, Calif. She also served as a faithful member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and for many years enjoyed entertaining others with her talents as a magician.
She will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Julie passed away at her home, surrounded by family, at the age of 71, on March 22, 2022, following a courageous battle against cancer.
Julie is survived by her husband, Hal Glenn Fogleman, of the home; daughter, Stephenie Medlin Bacon, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and granddaughters, Emily Bacon and Barrett Bacon, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother, Hugh Brewer III (Elvie), and son, Frances Brewer, of Havelock; along with a host of in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, March 25, at Saint Luke United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Thomas Simpson. The graveside committal service will follow at Bethesda Cemetery, Aberdeen.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
