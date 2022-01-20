Julie B. Craig

Julie Beth (Washburn) Craig, 66, of Benson, Vt., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Born in Rutland, Vt., on Feb. 13, 1955, she was the daughter of the late John A., and Mary Jane Washburn. Julie grew up in Benson, Vt., and married Orlando Eugene Craig on Nov. 18, 1977.
Julie was the devoted and loving mother of three children, Orlando Nicholas Craig and his wife, Anita Lailani, Chrissy (Craig) Shankel and her husband, Jeff Shankel, and Angie Craig and her partner, Jamie Acton. She was the proud “Grammy” of Orlando Gideon Tarei Craig, Elisha James Kekoa Craig, and Serenity Beth Heremoana Craig.
Julie fervently believed in the power of community. She was a servant leader who had a heart for children, teens and those just going through a rough patch. She served the community in roles both large and small. A generation of children remember her keeping them in line on the bench as she kept score while her husband coached Benson’s Little League team. As chairperson of the Benson Village School Board, she fought for constructing a new school and an increased education budget. Later, she served as the treasurer of First Congregational Church of Fair Haven, Vt.
In 2020, she moved to Pinehurst, to be closer to medical care and support her daughter-in-law and grandchildren during the deployment of her son, Orlando Nicholas. She quickly grew into the area, attending Christ Community Church and frequenting FirstHealth Fitness, in Pinehurst, where she appreciated the aqua aerobics classes.
Julie supported her grandchildren’s Parent Teacher Association and was affectionately nicknamed “PTA Grammy.” She was also a staple at her son’s unit events, enjoying conversations with the soldiers and families of 97th Civil Affairs Battalion, Special Operations, Airborne.
Julie delighted in traveling to see her children and family. She adored the natural beauty of Vermont, New York, Colorado, and relaxing with her grandchildren on the beach. She loved seafood and making meals for others. Julie reveled in crafts and was a superb quilling artist. Albeit competitive, she enjoyed a good card game with her sisters and cousins, and no one could match her world-famous Chex Mix and rolls.
Julie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Orlando Eugene; siblings Mark Washburn (Kathy), Becky Guyett, Nancy Thomas (Paul), Gary Washburn (Melinda), Jill Washburn and Lauren FitzPatrick (Kevin). She was proud of her many nieces and nephews.
Julie wished for a celebration of life that will be announced at a future time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor her memory in one of the following ways; donate blood or platelets, make a monetary donation to the Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation (https://www.aamds.org/), or donate to your local food bank.
