Judy Delora Trivett, 83, of Seven Lakes West, passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved one,s on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Born in Moore County Hospital, in Pinehurst, on April 24, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Hiram Thomas Baldwin III and Minnie Evelyn Williams Baldwin. As a youth, Judy’s family moved from Robbins to Paterson, N.J., where she graduated from Eastside High School and worked for AT&T in New York City. She later attended William Paterson College and eventually earned her master’s degree in library science.
She met Frank Segar Arnot, of Paterson, N.J. They were married for over 20 years, had two children and settled in Wyckoff, N.J., while Judy worked as a preschool teacher and reading specialist in Paterson. In 1985, Judy returned home to North Carolina, settling first in Greensboro. She would work for Houghton–Mifflin, text book publishers, when she met Clark Trivett. The two married on March 23, 1996, and settled in Seven Lakes. The two created, owned and operated “Test Magic,” a computer-based testing program for secondary teachers used in schools across North Carolina.
Judy cherished her membership in multiple book clubs, The League of Women Voters of Moore County, and West End Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed many years of travel with Clark and friends throughout Seven Lakes to countries far and wide. She helped out with Sunday School and Summer Bible School at the church.
Words cannot describe how deeply Judy touched all our lives. She was boundlessly thoughtful, generous and considerate. She is readily described as the “best nana,” “best mother-in-law,” “best sister-in-law,” and “greatest friend.” She made family a priority was a catalyst for our large, extended family remaining close-knit through the years with holidays and special events. Judy loved entertaining in her home, and we have decades of beautiful memories of gatherings with her, most especially Christmas parties with Santa Claus.
Judy was the loving wife of Clark Trivett; sister of Tom Baldwin, wife Cathy (deceased), also of Seven Lakes; mother of Katy Arnot Ong and husband, Ric, of Southern Pines; and Frank Michael Arnot and wife, Amy Silberman, of Mississippi. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Isabella and Elle Arnot, and their mother, Heidi Bonsall, of Seven Lakes; and Ethan, Alex and Evelyn Ong. Judy was the stepmother to Larissa Harris and husband, Brad, of Brunswick, Ga., and Todd Trivett and wife, Di, of Bethesda, Md. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Brenna and Bradie. Judy and Clark always thought of their blended family as one.
Judy will be missed dearly but we take solace knowing she flies with angels.
A celebration of her life will be held at the West End Presbyterian Church, 275 Knox Lane, West End, on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m.
