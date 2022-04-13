Judy B. Hartsell

Judy Blake Hartsell, 73, of Carthage, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.

Judy was born April 25, 1948, in Montgomery County, to the late Jesse William Blake and the late Grace Alice Burr Blake.

Judy graduated from West End High School in 1966. She earned a registered nursing degree from Sandhills Community College and worked at FirstHeatlh Moore Regional Hospital. Later in her nursing career she became a contract nurse in Kodiak, Alaska, Florida, California and Highlands. She also worked as a home health nurse.

She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children Joy Dykstra (Richard), of Anchorage, Alaska, Jeffrey Hartsell (Stella), of Northport, Fla., and Samuel “Jason” Hartsell, of Carthage; three grandchildren, Joshua and Nicholas Hartsell, and Jesse Dykstra; a brother, Wayne Blake (Wanda), of West End; sisters, Betty King, of Southern Pines, Brenda Maness, of Eagle Springs, Hilda Graham (Larry), of Aberdeen, and Helen James, of Rockingham.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Samuel C. Hartsell; two brothers, Jesse William Blake Jr., and Tony Henderson; and a sister, Naomi Blake.

A celebration of life for both Sam and Judy will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donation can be made to Deep Creek Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

