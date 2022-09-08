Judson K. Rea III

Judson Knapp Rea III, of Greensboro and formerly of Carthage, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, just three days before his 97th birthday.
Born in Norfolk, Va., Sept. 9, 1925, he was the only child born to the late Judson K. Rea Jr. and Hazel Summerlin Rea. Jud served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and later settled in Carthage, where he raised his family. He began his working years as a television repairman in Carthage for several years. He also worked and retired as a vocational teacher with Moore County Schools, where he taught electrical engineering to students at Union Pines, North Moore and Pinecrest high schools.
He was a longtime member of the Carthage A.F. & A.M. No. 181 Masonic Lodge and a founding member of the Carthage Rescue Squad, where he served as the first captain. In 2005 he and his wife, Grace Preslar Rea, retired to WhiteStone, a Masonic and Eastern Star community in Greensboro.
In addition to his wife, Grace, he is survived by two sons, Henry J. Rea and wife, Susanna, of Carthage, and Walter Rea and wife, Donna, of Raeford; two grandchildren, Zachary and Joshua Rea.
The family will receive friends at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, at Carthage United Methodist Church, with the Rev. James Bolyard officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Carthage Fire and Rescue, 4396 U.S. 501, Carthage, NC 28327.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Rea family.
