Judith Waddell Cress, 71, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, Vass.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Digital Only Subscriptions
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax)
|$5.35
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax)
|$53.50
|for 365 days
Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Free
Home Delivery
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Three Months — Home Delivery
|$27.82
|for 90 days
|Six Months — Home Delivery
|$42.80
|for 183 days
|One Year — Home Delivery
|$69.55
|for 365 days
LATEST E-EDITION
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.