Judith S. Conway

Judith Suzanne (Ralph) Conway, 82 of Whispering Pines, passed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Mrs. Conway was born July, 8 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late John Andrew Ralph and Mary Francis (Wilcek) Ralph. Upon graduating high school in Cleveland, Ohio, Judith attended St. Xavier University in Chicago, earned a B.S. in nursing and immediately accepted a position with the Cleveland Clinic. She did not work very long at the Cleveland Clinic when an opportunity to attend the first nurse anesthetist program at Duke University brought her to North Carolina. She completed the nursing anesthesia program, became a certified registered nurse anesthetist and remained in North Carolina.
Later meeting her husband, Herbert, she worked and raised their children in Durham, Raleigh, Cary, Ahoskie and finally settling in Whispering Pines. Judith concluded her career with Carolina Eye and Associates, where she worked for almost 20 years.
Judith and Herbert enjoyed their remaining years retired together in Whispering Pines, traveling around the world to many places.
Mrs. Conway was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Herbert Ras Conway, on April 22 of this year.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Wallace and husband, Ronald, of Whispering Pines; two sons, Timothy Conway and wife, Chasity, of Monroe, and John Conway and wife, Emily, of Whispering Pines; a brother, Arthur Ralph, of Avon, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Benjamin Wallace, Kayla Conway, Wade Smith, Nicholas Conway, Reece Wallace, Molly Conway, Peyton Conway and Grayson Conway; a niece, Gail Pearson and husband, Bob, of Ohio; two nephews, Mark Ralph and wife, Monica, of Ohio, and Steve Ralph, of Arizona.
The Conway family would like to thank the staff of FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care for the excellent care given to Mrs. Conway in her final days.
A vigil for the deceased will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, followed by a 2 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, in Southern Pines. A Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Anthony Church Cemetery.
