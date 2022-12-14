Judith M. Toole

Judith McKenzie Toole, 75, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurs. Born Feb, 16, 1947, in Moore County, she was the daughter of the late Archibald “Archie” McKenzie and Vera Lois Moore McKenzie.
Judith graduated from Pinehurst High School. Afterward, she attended both Old Dominion University and High Point University, where she received degrees in teaching as well as journalism. She worked as an editor for the Robesonian, in Lumberton, and for the Whiteville and Raeford newspapers. Judith also served as a guardian ad litem for the department of social services.
Judith’s late husband, Franklin Toole Jr., worked as a minister for numerous churches in which Judith was a member. These churches include Westminster Presbyterian Church, in Whiteville, Holmes Presbyterian Church, in Cheriton, Va.; Antioch Presbyterian Church, in Raeford; Culdee Presbyterian Church, in Eastwood; and Troy Presbyterian Church, in Troy.
Judith enjoyed crafts, and would often step in as a piano player for the churches where her late husband ministered. Before being diagnosed with MS, she would often hit the golf course with her son, Benjamin. She loved cooking and also edited a cooking column for the newspaper she worked for.
Judith is survived by her son, Benjamin James Toole; stepchildren, Benjamin Coleman Toole and Timothy O’Toole; brother, Archie McKenzie and his wife, Karen; nieces and nephews, Jason Cameron and his wife, Jennifer, Anna Liles and her husband, Joshua, Maegan McKenzie, Emily Holland and her husband, Ramone, Robert “Buster” McKenzie and Charles “Charlie” McKenzie; as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Judith will be deeply missed by her family and her faithful dog, Gizmo.
In addition to her late husband Franklin, and her parents; Judith was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Earl McKenzie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Judith’s honor to the MS Research Institute; or FirstHealth Hospice, in Moore County.
Services entrusted to Midstate Cremation and Funeral Service.
