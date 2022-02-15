Judith F. Phillips

Judith Foster Phillips, 78, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Accordius Health, in Aberdeen.
Judy was born in Moore County on Sept. 17, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Grady and Ruth Seawell Foster.
She graduated valedictorian from High Falls School. Judy went to Appalachian State University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree, and Campbell University for her master’s degree in education. She was a teacher for 33 years, primarily teaching 5th grade. In her teaching career, she was recognized as Teacher of the Year at least two times.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert “Jim” Phillips.
Judy is survived by her son, Christopher Phillips, of Carthage; and several cousins.
A public visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Carthage. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Phillips family.
