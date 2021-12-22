Joyce M. Gutknecht

Joyce Marie Chadwick Gutknecht, 83, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her waterfront home surrounded by loved ones.
The celebration of her life will be held at Ann Street United Methodist Church, in Beaufort, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens on Highway 101. Her niece Ivy Parker and Rev. Taylor Mills officiating.
Joyce Gutknecht was born March 13, 1938, in the Chadwick family home in Straits, N.C., to the late Ivey and Bellzora Chadwick. When she was a young child, her family moved to Beaufort.
After graduating from Beaufort High School, and before attending Hardbarger Business School in Raleigh, Joyce could often be found bopping and jitterbugging at The Pavilion on the Atlantic Beach circle. It was during the summer of 1956 that she was crowned Miss Beaufort.
“Joycie” - It was at Atlantic Beach that Joyce met and later married Lt. Col. Chuck Griggs (U.S.M.C. retired), with whom she had one son, Bradford. During their time together, Chuck served as diplomatic attaché at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, India, and they traveled extensively. She served for a time as the president of the Officers Wives Club. Upon her return to Beaufort, she worked as the bookkeeper and office manager of the Coastal Eye Clinic, where she worked for over 30 years.
“Smiley” - She later met and married Dr. John Gutknecht, Duke Medical School professor of membrane physiology and researcher at Duke University Marine Lab at Piver’s Island, Beaufort. Through John, her family expanded to include her stepdaughter, Terry Anne.
For over 25 years, she and John were members of the Reach Out Sunday School class at Ann Street UMC, where John taught. They were known for their hospitality and philanthropy and were joyfully married until John’s death in November 2015.
“Sweetheart” - Joyce was blessed late in life by a providential meeting of her third love, Thomas Dickerson, a retired local businessman and U.S.M.C. retired. Tom and Joyce shared a special relationship until her passing.
Joyce was raised in and was a devoted member of Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, where she was a member of the Chancel Choir and Ann Street Sisters singing trio, involved with the United Methodist Women, a frequent church office volunteer, and was the volunteer coordinator.
Joyce was known for her grace and poise. She had a penchant of correcting people’s grammar and never missed an opportunity to help someone look their best by adjusting a collar, their hair, or a choir stole. As an eternal optimist, Joyce illuminated those around her with her sincerity of heart and joy-filled spirit, which was grounded by her strong Christian faith. Family played a very important role in her life, and she followed in her mother Bellzora’s footsteps to become the beloved family matriarch.
Joyce is survived by her fiancé, Tom Dickerson of Bear Creek; son, Dr. C. Bradford Griggs of New Albany, Indiana; stepdaughter, Dr. Terry Anne Gutknecht Sams (Gus), of Southern Pines; sisters, Jean Green (Jim), of Cape Carteret, and Linda Chadwick, of Beaufort; brother, Tom Chadwick, of Winston Salem; grandsons, John Charles Sams and McGowan Sams; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516; Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort, P.O. Box 2535, Beaufort, NC, 28516; Girls and Boys Club of Beaufort, 601 Mulberry St, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
