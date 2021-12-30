Joyce Gibson, 80, of Aberdeen, passed peacefully, at home, on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Born in Fayetteville, on Oct. 8, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Albert Norkot and Christine Pearl Bain Norkot. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, James Patterson Gibson. She is survived by their daughter Laura Patterson Gibson, of Aberdeen.
Joyce graduated from 71st High School in Fayetteville, class of 1959, and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from St. Andrews College. It was at St. Andrews College where she met James Patterson Gibson, and the two married on Dec. 12, 1965. Joyce went on to earn her master’s degree in music from UNC Greensboro and had played for the Fayetteville Symphony.
Joyce was naturally musically gifted. She started playing piano as a child at 10 for church, later becoming a piano teacher and author. She, Jim and Laura would travel as she researched historical information for her books, publishing her first book, “Scotland County Emerging,” in the mid 1980s. She spent over 20 years researching for her second book, which she was sadly unable to complete.
Joyce was sharp, kind and warm hearted. She loved nature and animals, especially wild birds which she knew by their songs. After retirement, she and James moved to Raleigh where they lived for nearly 20 years. She joined the Raleigh piano teachers association and continued to teach a few students.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life which will be held at the Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, on Monday, Jan. 3, at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.