Joyce G. Cockman

Joyce Gail Cockman, 72, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
She was born Dec. 6, 1950, to Pauline and Warren Cockman. Joyce loved the Lord Jesus, reading her Bible, spending time with her family, bird watching, and took joy in the blessings of her two beautiful granddaughters, daughters and sons-in-law. She was a kind soul who had compassion for all those around her, and always wanted to help others and show the love of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Cockman, who she often shared beautiful memories of and looked forward to seeing in heaven; her father, Warren Cockman; brother, Bud Doby; and sister, Shirley White.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Lora Vest Sepko and spouse, Martin, Sharon Michelle Nall, and spouse, Rev. Chad Nall; two granddaughters, Chelsea Nall and Morgan Sepko; sisters, Doris Tyner and Carol Pennington; brothers, Junior Cockman and wife, Karen, and Russell Doby; along with many nieces and nephews. While Joyce was blessed with two wonderful sons-in-law, she always considered them her sons, a blessing from God.
Funeral services will be held at Faith Baptist Church, in West End, on Saturday, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Chad Nall presiding. The family will receive people following the service in the church fellowship hall.
