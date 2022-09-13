Joyce E. DiCamillo

Joyce Elaine Carhidi DiCamillo, 87, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her residence, with family by her side.
She was born July 24, 1935, in Schenectady, N.Y., to the late William and Lucy Ferri Carhidi.
Joyce lived in Schenectady and after graduating high school enjoyed a secretarial job at GE. She later married her hometown hero, Richard DiCamillo. They were a military family, raising their children while frequently moving with his assignments. She was the glue that held the family together.
They retired to Pinehurst in 2000, having built their custom dream home in the Pinewild Community. Through their years, Joyce and Richard enjoyed playing bridge, she enjoyed being a member of the garden club and together were supportive and enthusiastic fans of Richard’s alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. They were faithful members of the Roman Catholic Church.
Joyce leaves her beloved husband of 63 years, Richard A. DiCamillo; daughters, Tami DiCamillo Zamrazil (Charlie), Terri DiCamillo and Tracey Bell (Eric); four grandchildren, Jessica Erwin (Todd), Paige Schleifer-Bell (Paul), Bryce Anne Huffman (James) and Morgan Bell; seven great-grandchildren; and her fur babies, Bentley and Fyre, who will cherish her memory. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Carolyn Silvani, Jean DiCamillo and Melanie Gordon; cousins throughout upstate New York and Houston, Texas. As well, she is survived by special friends and neighbors, Doug Aitken, Frank and Gloria Bishop, Kevin and Donna Brundage, Jan Coleman, Donna Lee, Jordan Lee, Cindy McNeill, Kate Pomplum, Bill and Rhoda Stackhouse, Lili Sutton and Jayne Van Vooren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Jospeh and Gino DiCamillo.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be directed to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
