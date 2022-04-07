Joyce B. Wilson

Joyce Brown Wilson passed away September 14, 2021. Due to COVID- 19, her memorial service was delayed.
She was born in Moore County and lived most of her life there. She met Vance L. Wilson at High Point University, and they married soon after. They both were dedicated to education and worked both in Gaston and Moore County public schools. She spent her career as both a classroom teacher and a librarian. She touched the lives of many students and was dedicated to their education.
Joyce loved her church family. She served in many capacities volunteering for her church. One of the most cherished was playing the piano for services.
She was predeceased by her parents, June and Margaret Brown; her husband, Vance L Wilson; son, David Wilson; great-great- granddaughter, Ky Ona Williams; sister, Louise Lisk; brothers, Floyd and Herman Brown.
She is survived by daughter, Deborah W Williams; son, Darrell Wilson; sister, Iris Strother; brother, Ralph Brown; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 16, at Mount Carmel Methodist Church, Carthage, NC at 1 pm with burial following in the Church cemetery. There will be a visitation with the family at the church one hour prior to the service.
Donations in her memory can be sent to Mount Carmel Methodist Church, c/o Carol Richardson, 370 Richardson Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
