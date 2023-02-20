Josephine “Effie” Taylor Ellis, 76, of Southern Pines, passed away at her home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Providence, R.I., March 21, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Francis Taylor and the late Lesley Bogert Taylor. Effie’s early years were divided between homes in Camden, S.C., and Newport, R.I. In both locations, Effie’s main interests were her family, her dogs and her horses.
Effie is survived by her husband, M. Nixon “Nick” Ellis; her children, Andrew Chew Ellis (Catherine) and Sassy Ellis Riley (Kevin). She is survived by her sisters, Topsy, Patsy and Beverley Taylor. She also leaves a granddaughter, Taylor Cameron Ellis.
Effie was a devoted horsewoman and avid foxhunter. She showed horses throughout the East Coast and was a joint-master of both the Red Mountain Hounds and the Moore County Hounds. She served the community as a director of the Walthour-Moss Foundation and The Carolina Horse Park.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11a.m., at Brownson Church, in Southern Pines, on March 27, followed by a reception at Weymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Effie’s memory may be made to the FirstHealth Cancer Center, c/o The Foundation of FirstHealth, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
