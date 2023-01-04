Josephine M. Stewart

Josephine McDaniel Stewart, 93, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully at Terra Bella of Southern Pines on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Josephine was born in 1929 to David J. McDaniel and Lora Bess Allen McDaniel, of Bladen County.
In as much as Jo’s mother passed when she was three weeks old, she was reared by her grandparents, Daniel Greely Allen and Ella Jane Taylor Allen. Her grandparents predeceased her as did her husband, Laddie J. Stewart.
In Jo’s early working career, she was a secretary at Fort Bragg for approximately 10 years. She then joined the Department of State – Agency for International Development, for 25 years, where she served in Vietnam, Cambodia, Somalia, Spain and Lagos, Nigeria.
It was in Nigeria that she met and married her husband. After they retired they decided to travel the world and they finally settled in Southern Pines, to enjoy the beautiful weather and few rounds of golf.
Jo is survived by a few cousins and friends.
There will be a private burial at the DG Allen Cemetery in Dublin, t a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Baptist Children’s Home of N.C., Attn: Michael Blackwell, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361–9911; or The N.C. Baptist Foundation (Lora Allen McDaniel Memorial Endowment); 201 Convention Dr. Cary, NC 27511–4257.
Online condolences may be made at www.BolesFuneralHome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
