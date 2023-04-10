Josephine L. Heger

Josephine (Jo) L. Stallings Heger, 94, of Pinehurst, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center, in Southern Pines.
Josephine was born in 1928 in East St. Louis, Ill., to John E. and Rose A. Creane Stallings. She married Alfred Luke Heger at St. Mary Catholic Church, Trenton, Ill., on Nov. 12, 1956. Josephine retired having been a medical transcriptionist at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Ill., for over 26 years. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
Josephine was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Alfred; her parents, John and Rose; a brother, Monsignor John (Jack) Stallings, of Belleville Catholic Diocese of Southern Illinois; a sister, Mary Ann (Martin) Haselhort; a sister, Therese (Michael) Schmalz; a brother, Paul Stallings; and infant daughter, Elizabeth Rose.
Josephine is survived by her two daughters, Rita (Geoffrey) White, of Pinehurst, and Virginia (David) Sannerud, of Castle Rock, Colo.; sister, Ursula (Gerald) Tabaska; four grandchildren, Katherine (Antoine), Michael, Sarah and Patrick White; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father John Forbes officiating, on Thursday, April 13, at 11 a.m.
Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Joplin, Mo., at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pope John Paul II Catholic School, 2922 Camp Easter Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.