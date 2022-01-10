Joseph “Joe” Wayne Lowry, 78, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
He was born March 9, 1943, in Portland, Ore., to the late William Marvin and Hazel Lowry. Joe lived his life for the Lord and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, in Pinehurst. Joe was always looking for direction from God which contributed to his gentle and kind nature. His light heartedness and sense of humor made it easy for him to meet people and to always overlook flaws in others that some may not have.
Joe received a master’s degree in chemical engineering and worked for over 40 years in engineering management. He worked with Eaton Golf Pride Division before retiring. He designed several engineering patents throughout his career.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Joe was a loving man that served his country, the Lord and his family. He was a strong provider for his family and always enjoyed time with his grandsons, watching their baseball games and playing dominoes and checkers with them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Greg Lowry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Raylene Lowry; one daughter, Angela Robbins and her husband, Russell; two grandsons, Ethan and Eli Robbins; two sisters, Cheri LeAnne Carlisle and Linda Kinder; one brother, Ronnie Lowry; and stepmother, Betty Lowry.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church, in Pinehurst. It will be live streamed on the FBC Facebook page. A graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Afton, Okla., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Rock Steady at FirstHealth, P.O. Box 3000, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or Love without Boundaries, P.O. Box 1861 Lowell, AR 72745.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
