Joseph Thompson Jr., 64, of Whispering Pines, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at his home.
Rev. Joseph Thompson was a member of Ingram Branch Presbyterian Church and active with the John Hall Presbyterian Church family. He was a retired educator and would often volunteer at homeless shelters.
He is survived by his cousins, Willie McLaughlin Jr. (Keta), Carolyn Smith (Lee), Gregory McLaughlin (Brenda), Gloria Martin (Gary), and Inez Thompson; foster sister, Patricia Davis; and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m., Ingram Branch Presbyterian Church, 385 Ingram Branch Road, in West End. A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. Face mask and social distancing are required for these indoor events.
Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Services provided by Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
