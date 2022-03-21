Joseph S. Motsinger

Joseph Spencer Motsinger, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Tara Plantation, in Carthage.
He was son of the late Ralph Henry and Maude Livengood Motsinger. He was born in Moore County. After high school, he worked as an elevator installer repairman for the National Elevator Industry for over 40 years, and lived many years in Florida. He was predeceased by his parents; his late wife of over 30 years, Martha Leona Cox; his late daughter, Marty Jo Motsinger, who passed away in 2015; his late brother, Jesse Ray Motsinger; and his late sisters, Mildred Arlene Atkins (Homer) and Doris Evelyn Motsinger.
He is survived by his brothers, Fuller Thomas Motsinger (Barbara), Ralph Eugene Motsinger (Lavon), Wade Glenn Motsinger (Maxine); and sister, Violet Louise Bullard. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
The service will be held Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m., at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1838 Bethlehem Church Road, in Carthage, with Pastor Brian Goard officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3244 Dowd Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Motsinger family.
Online condolences may be left at www. pinesfunerals.com.
