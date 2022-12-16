Joseph R. McDonald

Joseph R. (Joe) McDonald passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
He was born on July 18, 1938, near Aberdeen, the son of Archie Ray and Mildred Elizabeth Powell McDonald. Joe graduated from Southern Pines High School in 1956, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served with the 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, Ky., and with the 77th Special Forces at Fort Bragg.
He later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1963 with a B.A. in psychology, with honors. Upon his graduation from UNC, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force Reserves. He won the Professor of Air Science Award for having the highest grade point average in the 1963 Air Force ROTC graduating class.
Following his graduation from UNC, Joe worked for two years as a field epidemiologist for the U.S. Public Health Service. In 1966 he took a position with the U.S. Department of State. Because of his Special Forces background, he was sent to Vietnam where he recruited, trained and led special Vietnamese counter-guerrilla units in the Cambodian border region. He often commented that we were trying to “out guerrilla the guerrillas.” After his tour in Vietnam, Joe served in numerous U.S. embassies around the world, including two years in Moscow. He retired from the Department of State in 1989.
Joe, along with his wife Abby, was a well-known singer and musician. Joe alternated between the guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin, while Abby played the bass. They formed bands in every country in which they served, and played before many audiences, large and small. For example, they gave concerts in the Uruguayan National Opera House in Montevideo and in Lincoln Park in Mexico City.
Following his return home to North Carolina, Joe was a founder and president of Keep Richmond County Beautiful, was a founder and president of the Sandhills Area Land Trust (SALT), was a founder and president of the N.C. Alliance for Transportation Reform (NCATR), was a state vice president of the N.C. Wildlife Federation, was an advisory board member of the Land Trust for Central North Carolina, and was a founder and president of Save Our Sandhills (SOS).
Along with his wife, Abby he founded Wildlife Habitat Realty LLC, a conservation oriented real estate company. He was involved in numerous real estate transactions that resulted in the conservation of wildlife habitats, with total acres protected numbering in the thousands. In 2000 he became the first person to be designated a Conservation Hero by the National Wildlife Federation. As such, he was featured in the December/January 2001 edition of National Wildlife magazine.
Joe loved to hunt and fish, to backpack in the North Carolina mountains, to play bluegrass music and to play chess. He loved the Earth, its wild places, and the wild creatures who lived there.
Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Mary Abigail (Abby) Kennedy, of Pinehurst. He loved his wife and four children, Kendall, Lara, Lia and Brenton; and his five grandchildren, Joseph, Lee, Rayenne, Paige and Ashlyn. Of course he loved all of his extended family and friends - too many to mention.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. Family will receive friends following the service.
Burial will take place at Bethesda Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in honor of Joe to, Richmond County Hospice, Inc., 1119 U.S. 1, Rockingham, NC 28379. Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.