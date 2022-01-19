Joseph Larry McNeill Sr., 73, of Carthage, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his home, with his family and dogs by his side.
Born Jan. 28, 1948, in Moore County, he was a son of the late Joseph Neil and Lucy Mae Nall McNeill.
Larry was a truck driver during his working days.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell McNeill; and sister, Sylvia Jean McNeill.
Larry is survived by his wife, Carolyn Shepley McNeill, of 52 years; son, Joseph Larry McNeill Jr. and wife, Tish, of Norwood; daughter, Crystal Krieger and fiancé, Kenny Wilkes, of Carthage; sister, Priscilla Bray, of Bennett; grandchildren, Kristian and fiancé, Wil Poplin, Devan, Hailey and Ashlyn.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Priest Hill Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family asks that anyone attending the service, please wear a mask.
Following the service the family will gather at the Carthage Rock Building on McReynolds Street. All are welcome to stop by and visit.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the McNeill family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.