Joseph McNeill Sr.

Joseph Larry McNeill Sr., 73, of Carthage, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his home, with his family and dogs by his side.

Born Jan. 28, 1948, in Moore County, he was a son of the late Joseph Neil and Lucy Mae Nall McNeill. 

Larry was a truck driver during his working days. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell McNeill; and sister, Sylvia Jean McNeill. 

Larry is survived by his wife, Carolyn Shepley McNeill, of 52 years; son, Joseph Larry McNeill Jr. and wife, Tish, of Norwood; daughter, Crystal Krieger and fiancé, Kenny Wilkes, of Carthage; sister, Priscilla Bray, of Bennett; grandchildren, Kristian and fiancé, Wil Poplin, Devan, Hailey and Ashlyn. 

A funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Priest Hill Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family asks that anyone attending the service, please wear a mask. 

Following the service the family will gather at the Carthage Rock Building on McReynolds Street. All are welcome to stop by and visit. 

Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com

Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the McNeill family.

