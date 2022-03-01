Joseph F. Diggs

Joseph Frank Diggs, 85, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Joe was born in Stanly County, to the late George Alexander Diggs and Margaret (Preslar) Diggs. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, retiring with over 20 years as an aviation electrician and Naval recruiter.
Finally settling in Knollwood Village, he made innumerable friends and additional family members. He was always the life of the party and a Good Samaritan, whether it be running errands for others, spreading humor, harassment, joy or delivering papers by his sidekick, “Kiwi” (for the payment of treats, or course!). He will be sorely missed and loved by every single life he touched for years to come.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Audrey Mary Elizabeth Neary Diggs, on July 20, 2016; and a daughter, Shelly Diggs Howard. Also preceding him in death were nine brothers and sisters.
Joe is survived by his son, Stephen Diggs, of Asheboro,; a daughter, Laurie Diggs Bailey, of Philadelphia, Pa.; a sister, Virginia Cade, of Southern Pines; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 6, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Joseph Diggs to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org).
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
