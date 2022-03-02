Joseph C. Norman

Joseph C. Norman (JC) passed away, at his home, on January 23, 2022, in Pinehurst.

JC was born and raised in Marion. His entire family was musical, and he was a great singer in the church choir and local bands. He had his first job at age 8 (delivering papers for 25c per week), earned the rank of Eagle Scout in High School, and was a member of the Appalachian State football team in college.  

JC met and married Connie in the Washington, D.C. area, where they remained for 30 years raising three children. He was a dedicated real estate broker and chairman of the Prince George’s County Board of Realtors. He belonged to the Maryland Jaycees and was awarded their highest honor, the ranking of Senator.

JC changed careers to mortgage banking in the ’80s and relocated to Charlotte. Upon retirement JC and Connie moved to Pinehurst, where he enjoyed playing golf and making new friends at Pinewild. He spent 10 years volunteering at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. 

In addition to his wife of 64 years, JC is survived by his son Mark Norman (Amy), of Charlotte; daughters, Michelle Michaels (Charles), of Charlotte, and Melisa Turner (Mark), of Cary. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jason Norman (Katlin), Matthew Norman, Caitlin Michaels, Allison Michaels, Clare Turner and Jolie Turner; and first, great-grandchild Brooks Norman, born September 2021. He is further survived by three of his 11 siblings, Jeanne Hensley, of Marion, twin sister, Loree Poteat, of Belmont, and Elaine Cox, of Marion; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his family, his lifelong loves were music, Elvis Presley, his 300 ZX and golf.

A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church, of Pinehurst, on N.C. 211, on Friday, March 18, at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to FirstHealth Hospice at www.firsthealth.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.

